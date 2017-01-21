Rocket fired near Istanbul police headquarters - CNN Turk

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - A rocket was fired near the police headquarters in Turkey’s largest city of Istanbul on Friday (Jan 20) but missed the building and there were no reports of casualties, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

Turkey has been hit by a series of gun and bomb attacks in recent months, some claimed by Kurdish PKK militants, others blamed on Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The police headquarters is located in the Fatih district of Istanbul, on the European side of the city.

A gunman killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day in an attack claimed by ISIS.

On Dec 10, two bombs claimed by Kurdish militants exploded outside a soccer stadium in the city, killing 44 people.