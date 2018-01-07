Riyadh boosts citizen benefits as taxes bite

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia has announced that it has boosted stipends and benefits for citizens to cushion the impact of economic reforms, including the kingdom's first taxes after an oil-price slump.

Most working Saudi Arabians are employed by the state and have long benefited from a generous welfare system.

After the 2014 oil market crash, Saudi Arabia as well as the neighbouring United Arab Emirates announced a 5 per cent value-added tax on most goods and services which took effect at the start of this year.

In a move that aims to "soften the impact of economic reforms on Saudi households", King Salman issued a royal decree last Friday ordering a 1,000 riyal (S$354) monthly living allowance for military personnel and public servants for a year.

Student stipends will be increased by 10 per cent, an official statement said.

The oil-rich Gulf has long been a tax-free haven for both high-income households and migrant labourers, whose families back home rely on remittances sent by them.

But countries in the region have introduced a series of austerity measures over the past two years to boost revenues and cut spending as the slump in world oil prices led to ballooning budget deficits.

Saudi Arabia has also intensified efforts to boost employment of its own citizens. The jobless rate among Saudis aged 15 to 24 stood at 32.6 per cent last year, according to the International Labour Organisation.

Saudi Arabia posted an economic contraction last year for the first time in eight years due to severe austerity measures. The coming year's budget envisions record spending, a move meant to return the economy to positive growth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE