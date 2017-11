ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit south-west Turkey at 2022 GMT on Wednesday (Nov 22), the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre was 31km south-east of Mugla province, a popular tourist region on the Aegean Sea, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.

(This story is developing.)