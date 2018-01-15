Qatari fighter jets intercept UAE commercial plane

DUBAI (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - The United Arab Emirates said Qatari fighter jets intercepted one of its commercial planes in what would mark an escalation in the feud straining ties among Gulf Arab monarchies.

A Qatari Foreign Ministry official quoted by Al Jazeera TV denied the charge.

The plane was on a routine flight to Bahrain's capital, Manama, the UAE's official news agency WAM reported on Monday (Jan 15).

The act "is a flagrant threat to the safety of civil aviation and a clear violation of international law", the agency said, citing a statement from the UAE Civil Aviation Authority. It did not name the airline involved.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and transport links with gas-rich Qatar in June, accusing it of destabilising the region, a charge it denies.

Mediation attempts led by the US and Kuwait have failed to break the deadlock.

Qatar said this month that it has informed the United Nations about a UAE war plane that violated its airspace on Dec 21.

Qatar's benchmark stock index reversed gains after the report, dropping 2 per cent at 1pm in Doha. Dubai stocks also extended losses.