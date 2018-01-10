Protests over price hikes in Tunisia

Tunisians demonstrating against the government and price hikes yesterday. Protests hit several parts of Tunisia where dozens of people were arrested and one man died in unclear circumstances amid anger over rising prices, the authorities said.
