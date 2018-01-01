Two people killed in Iran amid calls for fresh protests

DUBAI (REUTERS, AFP) – Two people were shot dead in protests in Iran bringing to four the number of fatalities in the country’s most serious unrest since 2009 and messages on social media called for more anti-government demonstrations on Monday (Jan 1).

The two were killed on Sunday in the south-western town of Izeh and several others were injured, ILNA news agency quoted local Member of Parliament Hedayatollah Khademi as saying.

“I do not know whether yesterday’s shooting was done by rally participants or the police and this issue is being investigated,” Khademi was quoted as saying.

Messages on social media urged Iranians to hold rallies in the capital Teheran and 50 other urban centres, many of which have already seen four days of unrest since price protests in the second largest city Mashhad on Thursday turned political.

Protests continued overnight even though President Hassan Rouhani appealed for calm. He said Iranians had the right to criticise authorities but warned of a crackdown against unrest.

“The government will show no tolerance for those who damage public properties, violate public order and create unrest in the society,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by state TV.

Tens of thousands of people have protested across the country against the Islamic Republic’s government and clerical elite, prompting authorities to warn of a tough crackdown.

Security forces have showed restraint, hoping to avoid and escalation of the crisis triggered by economic hardships and corruption. Anger soon turned to Iran’s clerical establishment in power since the 1979 revolution.

Some called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down and chanted against a government they described as thieves.

Rouhani came to power in 2013 promising to mend the economy and ease social tensions, but anger over high living costs and a 12-per cent unemployment rate have left many feeling that progress is too slow.

Unemployment is particularly high among young people, who are generally considered less deferential to authority.

"Rouhani has run an austerity budget since 2013 with the idea that it's a tough but necessary pill to swallow to manage inflation and currency problems and try to improve Iran's attractiveness for investment," said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder of the Europe-Iran Forum.

"But choosing years of austerity immediately after a very tough period of sanctions is bound to test people's patience," he told Agence France-Presse.

Since the repression of the 2009 protests against a disputed presidential election that gave hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad a second term, many middle-class Iranians have abandoned hope of securing change from the streets.

But low-level strikes and demonstrations have continued, with groups such as bus drivers, teachers and factory workers regularly protesting against unpaid wages and poor conditions.