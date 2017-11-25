President Halimah Yacob, PM Lee Hsien Loong write condolence letters to Egypt leaders on mosque bombing

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written letters to Egypt's President and Acting Prime Minister respectively to offer condolences on the attack on Al-Rawdah Mosque in Bir Al-Abed on Nov 24.

The letters are reproduced as follows:

Letter from President Halimah Yacob to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi

25 November 2017

His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi

President

Arab Republic of Egypt

Your Excellency,

I was appalled by the attack on Al-Rawdah mosque in the North Sinai city of Bir Al-Abed on 24 November 2017, which led to the loss of many innocent lives and the injuries of countless others. On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and to the bereaved families. I wish those injured a speedy recovery.

Singapore unequivocally condemns this heinous attack. We reaffirm our solidarity with Egypt and your people in this fight against the scourge of terrorism. I am confident that under your leadership, Egyptians will stand resolutely together to face this threat with strength and fortitude.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Egypt and your people in this time of national mourning.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Acting Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Mostafa Madbouly

25 November 2017

His Excellency Mostafa Madbouly

Acting Prime Minister

Arab Republic of Egypt

Dear Acting Prime Minister,

I was shocked and greatly dismayed by the deadly gun and bomb attack on Al-Rawdah mosque in the North Sinai city of Bir Al-Abed on 24 November 2017.

Singapore strongly condemns this cowardly assault on peaceful worshippers during Friday prayers. Egypt has long been steadfast and resolute in the face of terror and violence. I am confident that Egypt and her people will overcome this attack with resilience and strength.

Singapore stands united with Egypt in this difficult time and our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and victims in this time of national mourning.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG