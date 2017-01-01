Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison

MUSCAT (REUTERS) - Armed men attacked a prison in Bahrain on Sunday (Jan 1), freeing several convicts and killing a policeman, the interior ministry said.

"An armed attack on the Jau reform and rehabilitation centre resulted in the death of policeman Abdul Salam Saif and the escape of a number of inmates convicted of terrorist crimes,"the ministry said in a statement.

Thousands of mainly Shi'ite Muslim Bahrainis are in jail on charges ranging from participating in anti-government protests to armed attacks on security forces in the Western-allied Gulf kingdom, where the US Fifth Fleet is based.