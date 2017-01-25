Please save the children of Syria: Aleppo Twitter girl pens letter to Donald Trump

The seven-year-old girl who found fame online by tweeting about her life in the war-ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo has written a letter to US President Donald Trump.

In the heartfelt message - penned days before Mr Trump's inauguration last week - Bana Alabed beseeched him to "please save the children and people of Syria".

"You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you," she wrote.

"If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend."

Bana first shot to prominence in November last year for depicting the plight many faced in Aleppo, as she tweeted pictures of the city's bombed buildings and of herself at home.

This is our house, My beloved dolls died in the bombing of our house. I am very sad but happy to be alive.- Bana pic.twitter.com/9i0xxJrQtD — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 29, 2016

She currently has more than 360,000 followers on her Twitter account, which was initially managed by her mother, Fatemah.



Bana and her mother Fatemah pose for a photo. PHOTO: REUTERS



Bana and her mother, along with 25,000 other refugees, were evacuated safely from the rebel-held eastern part of Aleppo to Turkey last month.

On Dec 21, she met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who supports the rebels fighting his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, and expressed her wish to go back to her home one day and fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher.



Bana and her younger brother sit on the lap of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as his wife Ermine looks on. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Trump, meanwhile, has yet to make clear his stance on Syria, although he had previously stressed his desire for a strong relationship with Russia, which supports Mr al-Assad.

Here is Bana's letter in full, published by the BBC in an online article:

Dear Donald Trump,

My name is Bana Alabed and I am a seven years old Syrian girl from Aleppo.

I lived in Syria my whole life before I left from besieged East Aleppo on December last year. I am part of the Syrian children who suffered from the Syrian war.

But right now, I am having a peace in my new home of Turkey. In Aleppo, I was in school but soon it was destroyed because of the bombing.

Some of my friends died.

I am very sad about them and wish they were with me because we would play together by right now. I couldn't play in Aleppo, it was the city of death.

Right now in Turkey, I can go out and enjoy. I can go to school although I didn't yet. That is why peace is important for everyone including you.

However, millions of Syrian children are not like me right now and suffering in different parts of Syria. They are suffering because of adult people.

I know you will be the president of America, so can you please save the children and people of Syria? You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you.

If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend.

I am looking forward to what you will do for the children of Syria.