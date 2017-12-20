Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday (Dec 19) it was working with Saudi Arabia to determine events surrounding the latest missile launch from Yemen, but it did not immediately point fingers at Iran.

Saudi Arabia earlier said it had shot down a ballistic missile over Riyadh that was fired from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The rebels said they targeted the official residence of King Salman.

"The Department of Defence is aware of recent reports that Yemen-based Houthi forces launched a ballistic missile into Saudi Arabia and that the Houthis have taken responsibility for this attack," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It added that the US was working closely with Saudi Arabia "to fully understand what took place and to ensure that our Saudi partners have the resources they need to defend their territory against indiscriminate attacks against civilian-inhabited areas."

Saudi Arabia and the United States have previously accused Iran of supplying weapons to Yemen's rebels, and Riyadh described the latest missile as "Iranian-Houthi."

Last week, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presented what she called "undeniable" evidence that a missile fired at Riyadh's airport in November was "made in Iran."

But her comments went beyond the findings of a UN investigation which reached no firm conclusion on whether the missile came from an Iranian supplier, saying only that it had a "common origin" to some Iranian designs.

Iran has denied supplying ballistic missiles to the Houthis.

The Pentagon referred additional questions to the Saudi authorities.

Washington provides weapons, intelligence and aerial refueling for a Saudi-led coalition which for nearly three years has conducted air strikes against the Houthis, in support of Yemen's internationally-recognised government.

Coalition air strikes have faced repeated international criticism over civilian casualties.