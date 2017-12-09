Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas won't meet US Vice-President Mike Pence in region: Foreign minister

Abbas delivers remarks during a visit to the West Bank city of Bethlehem by US President Donald Trump in May 2017.
Abbas delivers remarks during a visit to the West Bank city of Bethlehem by US President Donald Trump in May 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

CAIRO (REUTERS) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not meet US Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the region and there will be no communication between US and Palestinian officials Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said on Saturday (Dec 9).

Maliki's comments were made before an Arab League meeting in Cairo to discuss President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and after Abbas said Washington could no longer be a peace broker.

"We will seek a new mediator from our Arab brothers and the international community, a mediator who can help with reaching a two-state solution," Maliki told reporters in Cairo.

