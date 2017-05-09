Palestine leader Abbas says ready to meet Israel PM as part of Trump peace efforts

RAMALLAH, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES (AFP) - Palestine President Mahmud Abbas said on Tuesday (May 9) that US President Donald Trump was expected to visit the Palestinian territories "soon" and that he was ready to meet Israel's prime minister as part of the US President's peace efforts.

Mr Trump is expected in Israel later this month as part of his first foreign trip and the Palestine leader said "we are looking forward to his visit soon to Bethlehem" in the occupied West Bank, with speculation it will occur on May 23.

"We told him that we were ready to collaborate with him and meet the Israeli PM under his auspices to build peace," Mr Abbas told reporters.