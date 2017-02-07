'No enemy can paralyse' Iran, Supreme Leader Khamenei tells Trump

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking with military leaders in Teheran on Feb 7, 2017.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking with military leaders in Teheran on Feb 7, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
38 min ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed US President Donald Trump's warning to Teheran to stop its missile tests, and called on Iranians to respond to Trump's "threats" on Friday's anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

"No enemy can paralyse the Iranian nation," Khamenei was quoted as saying by his website in a meeting with military commanders in Teheran.

"Trump says 'you should be afraid of me'. No! The Iranian people will respond to his words on Feb 10, (the anniversary of revolution) and will show their stance against such threats."

