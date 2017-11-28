New Islamic alliance 'will wipe terrorists from the earth'

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince vowed to "pursue terrorists until they are wiped from the face of the earth" as officials from 40 Muslim countries gathered in the first meeting of an Islamic counter-terrorism alliance.

"We will not allow them to distort our peaceful religion. Today we are sending a strong message that we are working together to fight terrorism," Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, said in his keynote address on Sunday in Riyadh.

The summit is the first meeting of defence ministers and other senior officials from the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, which officially counts 41 countries and identifies as a "pan-Islamic unified front" against violent extremism.

The alliance was announced in 2015 under the auspices of Prince Mohammed, whose rapid ascent since his appointment as heir to the throne in June has shaken the political scene across the region.

Sunday's meeting comes as several military coalitions, including key Saudi ally the United States, battle to push the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group from its last remaining bastions in Iraq and Syria.

The alliance groups largely, although not exclusively, Sunni-majority or Sunni-ruled countries. It excludes Saudi Arabia's archrival, Shi'ite-dominated Iran, as well as Syria and Iraq, whose leaders have close ties to Iran.

Sunday's meeting coincides with an escalation in tensions between Riyadh and Teheran, particularly over wars in Syria and Yemen and the political structure of Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of supporting armed groups across the Middle East, including Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"The pillar of this coalition is inclusion," said Saudi general Abdulelah al-Saleh, the alliance's acting secretary-general, playing down the exclusion of the three countries. "Our common enemy is terrorism, not any religion, sect or race."

The alliance brings together Muslim or Muslim-majority nations including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Uganda, Somalia, Mauritania, Lebanon, Libya, Yemen and Turkey.

Retired Pakistani general Raheel Sharif, who has been appointed commander-in-chief, also insisted that the coalition was not against any religion or state. It aims to "mobilise and coordinate the use of resources, facilitate the exchange of information and help member countries build their own counter-terrorism capacity", he said.

While the alliance officially includes Qatar, which is the target of a boycott led by Saudi Arabia, organisers in Riyadh said no Qatari officials were present. Qatar's flag was also absent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE