Netizens, Al Jazeera respond to boycott

DOHA • A satirical Twitter account called DohaUnderSiege has been set up for people to share pictures and messages on how their daily lives have been affected - or not.

"Scared to leave hotel today. Omelette bar at breakfast buffet officially out of chives," read a post with the hashtag #dohaundersiege.

Al Jazeera Media Network, the parent company of Al Jazeera and related networks, has launched a social media campaign demanding press freedom in response to the Saudi-led bloc's demand that Qatar shut down Al Jazeera, accusing it of being a platform for Islamist movements and encouraging dissent.

"We assert our right to practise our journalism professionally without bowing to pressure from any government or authority," Al Jazeera said.

And a stencil-style image of Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is appearing everywhere - on social media, in street posters on high-rise towers and on T-shirts.

