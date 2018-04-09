Missiles attack airfield in Homs: Syrian TV

CAIRO (REUTERS, AFP) - Loud explosions were heard near the T-4 airfield in the Syrian city of Homs in the early hours of Monday (April 9), Syrian state television reported.

It said that the airfield was targeted with several missiles and that Syrian air defence was responding.

State media later said the missile strike on the army air base had killed and wounded several people, without giving exact casualty numbers, after the US warned Damascus over an earlier suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town.

"Dead and wounded in the missile strike on the Tayfur airport," state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

The strike on the air base in the central province of Homs came as international outrage mounts over an attack on Saturday in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

The Pentagon said it was not conducting air strikes in Syria "at this time", formally denying a Syrian state television report that the US military had fired missiles at an air base.

"At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable."