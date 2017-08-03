Militants return to Syria under ceasefire deal, but concerns over fate of refugees who went with them

BEIRUT (NYTIMES) - More than 100 buses carrying Syrian militants, their relatives and other refugees crossed from Lebanon into Syria on Wednesday (Aug 2), bound for a province in northern Syria that is largely controlled by Islamists.

The transfer was the largest formal repatriation of refugees to Syria since the war there began in 2011, and the lack of oversight by international aid groups raised concerns about the refugees' welfare.

The agreement to bus the militants and refugees to Syria was part of a ceasefire deal between Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed force and political party, and the Syrian affiliate of Al-Qaeda, now known as the Levant Liberation Committee.

Last month, Hezbollah launched an offensive to push Al-Qaeda fighters from a mountainous strip of land along the border with Syria near the Lebanese town of Arsal, an area long subjected to spillover from the Syrian war.

Syrian rebels and Islamists have taken advantage of the area's rugged geography to set up bases, attack the Lebanese army and capture prisoners from the Lebanese security services. More than 40,000 refugees have also collected in Arsal and in squalid camps nearby.

The fighting ended with a ceasefire last week, and negotiations have followed over the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of dead fighters as well as the evacuation of militants, their relatives and other refugees.

News organisations run by Hezbollah said that more than 7,700 people would be returned to Syria under the agreement, including more than 1,100 gunmen. On Wednesday, the news outlets reported that 113 buses had left Arsal and crossed into Syria. It was unclear how many people were on the buses.

Under the agreement, the people are to be taken to Idlib province, which is largely controlled by the country's Al-Qaeda affiliate and is subject to frequent attacks by the Syrian military and its allies in the Russian air force.

Lebanese security officials helped broker the agreement and the Lebanese Red Cross accompanied the buses to the border, but Hezbollah has been the driving force all along, highlighting its strength in Lebanon and Syria.

Hezbollah's clout was clear during a tour of the Arsal area that it organised for journalists over the weekend, the second such outing it has offered this year to some of Lebanon's most sensitive border areas.

During the day-long tour, reporters were driven through Hezbollah bases scattered in the mountains, some equipped with shelters for fighters, armoured vehicles, high-tech surveillance equipment and missile technology.

Hezbollah officials walked reporters through a cave complex they said the group had seized from Al-Qaeda, complete with a kitchen, pit latrines, sleeping quarters and cells they said had recently held Lebanese prisoners.

In a tent inside the cave, a Hezbollah commander gave a briefing with coloured maps about the military campaign.

The group says it coordinates closely with the Lebanese army, which receives support from the United States and other Western nations, but the army had no visible presence in the area.

Hezbollah's strength in Lebanon and Syria has grown in recent years since it intervened in the Syrian war to help President Bashar al-Assad fight rebels seeking to topple his government.

Since then, its fighters have been crucial to government victories near the border, in Aleppo and elsewhere.

Hezbollah has portrayed its rout of Al-Qaeda in the border area as yet another victory, this time against a terrorist group that had threatened Lebanon. Many Lebanese have applauded it for pushing the militants out.

"It is consolidating its role as a major power broker, both regionally and locally," said Mr Maha Yahya, the director of the Carnegie Middle East Centre in Beirut. "This is Hezbollah saying, 'I am a regional player now and I need to be taken into account.'"

But many of the refugees who returned to Syria through the ceasefire agreement had no connection to the fighting and were not from the area they were being returned to.

Aid groups like the International Committee of the Red Cross were not involved in the process, raising questions about the refugees' decision to leave and about the protections they would receive in Syria, where government opponents often disappear into the security system.

A spokeswoman for the United Nations refugee agency in Lebanon, Ms Lisa Abou Khaled, said that all return trips by refugees should be voluntary and based on objective information about conditions where the refugees are returning.

But the UN was not able to determine whether this was the case on Wednesday because its officials were not granted access to the area to meet with the refugees, she said.

Ms Nadim Houry, a Syria expert at Human Rights Watch, said that the evacuation agreement resembled similar deals to evacuate rebels and their relatives from areas inside Syria after the government had retaken them. Many of those deals, too, have sent people to Idlib province.

"Everyone is moving all these civilians to Idlib through these deals, so what happens when the battle for Idlib happens?" he said. "Idlib is not a safe place right now."

Dr Basem Al Qalleeh, a Syrian doctor working in Arsal, said that the refugees had not been forced to leave but that conditions had become so bad that many decided to try their luck elsewhere.

Dr Qalleeh cited recent Lebanese army raids in which hundreds of people were detained.

The army said it was searching for militants, but after at least four Syrian men died in custody, Human Rights Watch said their bodies showed signs of ill treatment and torture and called for an investigation.

The raids have left many Syrians uneasy about their status in Lebanon, Dr Qalleeh said.

"No one is being forced to go, but some are doing their calculations about what is best," he said. "Will they have legal problems if they stay? Will life be better if they leave?"