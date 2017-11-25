Militants in Egypt attack that killed more than 300 were carrying ISIS flag

CAIRO (REUTERS, AFP) - Militant gunmen who killed more than 300 people in an attack on a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai on Friday (Nov 24) were carrying an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) flag and were between 25 to 30 in number, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement on Saturday (Nov 25).

The gunmen, some wearing masks and military-style uniforms, surrounded the mosque, blocking windows and a doorway, and opened fire inside with automatic rifles, the statement said, citing the prosecutors' investigation and interviews with wounded survivors.

"They numbered between 25 and 30, carrying the Daesh flag and took up positions in front of the mosque door and its 12 windows with automatic rifles," the statement said using an Arabic term for ISIS.

The statement said witnesses recounted hearing gunshots and explosions before some of the assailants entered the mosque.

The death toll from the attack on Saturday rose to 305, including 27 children, the statement said.