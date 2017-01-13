Middle East Airlines flight makes emergency landing after mid-air brawl between 2 men

A stewardess could be seen trying to break up a fight that erupted during a Middle East Airlines flight from Beirut to London on Jan 11, 2017.
A stewardess could be seen trying to break up a fight that erupted during a Middle East Airlines flight from Beirut to London on Jan 11, 2017. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE
Published
1 hour ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

A Middle East Airlines flight from Beirut to London reportedly made an emergency landing on Wednesday (Jan 11) in Istanbul after a fight broke out between two passengers.

In a video of the incident posted on Thursday (Jan 12) by YouTube user Mike Berry, two men are shown grappling with each other.

The younger man is shown raining blows on the other as fellow passengers try to pull them apart.

Beirut to london middle east airlines fight on the plane 11/01/2017

They are eventually separated and directed to different areas of the plane.

A passenger allegedly got into a dispute with an air stewardess before assaulting her, Beirut news site Yalibnan.com quoted LBCI television as reporting on Wednesday.

Another passenger reportedly came to blows with the first passenger in defence of the air stewardess.

The plane's captain made an emergency landing at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, where police arrested the aggressor, Yalibnan said, quoting LBCI television.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal data protection: An intrinsic priority of DBS bank
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping