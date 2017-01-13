Middle East Airlines flight makes emergency landing after mid-air brawl between 2 men

A Middle East Airlines flight from Beirut to London reportedly made an emergency landing on Wednesday (Jan 11) in Istanbul after a fight broke out between two passengers.

In a video of the incident posted on Thursday (Jan 12) by YouTube user Mike Berry, two men are shown grappling with each other.

The younger man is shown raining blows on the other as fellow passengers try to pull them apart.

They are eventually separated and directed to different areas of the plane.

A passenger allegedly got into a dispute with an air stewardess before assaulting her, Beirut news site Yalibnan.com quoted LBCI television as reporting on Wednesday.

Another passenger reportedly came to blows with the first passenger in defence of the air stewardess.

The plane's captain made an emergency landing at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, where police arrested the aggressor, Yalibnan said, quoting LBCI television.