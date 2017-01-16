Major powers to US: 2-state solution only way to peace

PARIS • Major powers urged the United States yesterday to recognise that a two-state solution for the Israelis and Palestinians is the only solution, as representatives from some 70 countries gathered in Paris for a peace conference.

US President-elect Donald Trump triggered international objections when he pledged to pursue more pro-Israeli policies and move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, all but enshrining the city as Israel's capital.

Neither Israel nor the Palestinians are represented at the conference, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed as "futile".

