Lebanon's PM shelves resignation, easing crisis

BEIRUT • Lebanon's Mr Saad al-Hariri yesterday shelved his decision to resign as prime minister at the request of President Michel Aoun to allow for dialogue, easing a crisis that had deepened tensions around the Middle East.

Mr Hariri made his announcement after returning to Beirut for the first time since he quit abruptly in a Nov 4 broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

At the presidential palace near Beirut, Mr Hariri said he hoped this move would open "a new gateway for a responsible dialogue... that deals with divisive issues and their repercussions on Lebanon's relations with Arab brothers".

"I presented today my resignation to President Aoun and he urged me to wait before offering it and to hold onto it for more dialogue about its reasons and political background, and I showed responsiveness," he said in a televised statement.

Mr Hariri said all Lebanese must commit to keeping the country out of regional conflicts, a reference to the powerful Iran-backed Hizbollah, whose regional military role has alarmed Saudi Arabia.

Lebanese state officials and senior politicians close to Mr Hariri have said Riyadh forced Mr Hariri to quit and held him in the kingdom, which Saudi Arabia and Mr Hariri have denied. His return to Lebanon late on Tuesday night followed an intervention by France.

Mr Aoun, a political ally of Hizbollah, had refused to accept the resignation on the grounds that Mr Hariri declared it from abroad in "mysterious circumstances".

Mr Aoun had said this was not in line with constitutional norms and described Mr Hariri as a hostage in Riyadh. Mr Hariri thanked Mr Aoun yesterday for what he described as his determination to protect Lebanon's stability, his respect for its Constitution and "his rejection of departing from it under any circumstances".

Later, he told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his house in central Beirut he would stay with them. "I am staying with you and will continue with you... to be a line of defence for Lebanon, Lebanon's stability and Lebanon's Arabism," he said.

The resignation had pitched Lebanon to the forefront of the regional rivalry between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Muslim Iran, which backs Hizbollah.

A long-time Saudi ally, Mr Hariri had cited fear of assassination in his resignation speech, and attacked Iran and Hizbollah for sowing strife in the Arab world.

His resignation was followed by a steep escalation in Saudi statements against the Lebanese government, which includes Hizbollah. Riyadh said the Lebanese government as a whole - not just Hizbollah - had declared war against it.

Western governments affirmed their support for Mr Hariri and Lebanon and the stability of the country.

Ahead of his return to Beirut, Mr Hariri had stressed the importance of the Lebanese state policy of staying out of regional conflicts, notably Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling Iran-backed Houthi fighters.

Hizbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who had also called for Mr Hariri's return, said on Monday his group was open to"any dialogue and any discussion". Mr Nasrallah also issued his clearest denial yet of any Hizbollah role in Yemen.

REUTERS