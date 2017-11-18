Lebanon's Hariri leaves Riyadh for France: Lebanese television

BEIRUT (AFP) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Saturday (Nov 18) left Saudi Arabia for France, a television channel owned by his family said, two weeks after his shock resignation.

"Mr Hariri left Riyadh airport on his private jet with his wife and is headed for Le Bourget airport", north-east of Paris, announced Future TV.

Late Friday, Mr Hariri tweeted that he was on his way to the airport in the Saudi capital where he has been since his resignation.

"To say that I am held up in Saudi Arabia and not allowed to leave the country is a lie. I am on the way to the airport," Mr Hariri tweeted.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun had accused Saudi authorities of "detaining" Mr Hariri and refused to accept his resignation from abroad.

Mr Hariri, a dual Saudi citizen, has been in Riyadh since issuing a statement on television there on Nov 4 that he was stepping down because he feared for his life while also accusing Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of destabilising his nation.

Just before Mr Hariri's tweet late Friday, a source close to him said he was on the point of leaving Riyadh and had met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Hariri to Paris with his family for a "few days".

Mr Macron will meet Mr Hariri at noon (8pm Singapore time) on Saturday as he arrives in the midst of a major political crisis, the French leader's office said Friday.

Mr Hariri's resignation was quickly perceived as the latest round in a tug of war between Saudi Arabia, his longtime sponsor, and its regional arch-rival Iran.

It has raised deep concerns about the stability of Lebanon, which has long been riven by disagreements between Mr Hariri's bloc and that of his chief rival, the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Mr Hariri's resignation announcement - which reportedly took even some of his closest aides by surprise - and his subsequent failure to return home to officially quit in person, fuelled speculation that he was acting under orders from his Saudi patrons.

In his Tweet on Friday Hariri specifically mentioned German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, without going into any more details.

To say that I am held up in Saudi Arabia and not allowed to leave the country is a lie. I am on the way to the airport Mr. Sigmar Gabriel. — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) November 17, 2017

Mr Gabriel on Thursday said he shared the concern about the threat of instability and bloodshed in Lebanon and, without mentioning Saudi Arabia directly, warned against the "adventurism" behind the Lebanon crisis.

Earlier in the week Mr Gabriel had said: "Lebanon has earned the right to decide on its fate by itself and not become a pinball of Syria or Saudi Arabia or other national interests".