Lebanese Christian patriarch makes historic visit to Saudi Arabia in rare inter-religious exchange

RIYADH (AFP, BLOOMBERG) -Lebanon's Christian Maronite patriarch arrived in Riyadh Monday (Nov 13) on a historic visit amid tensions between the two countries after the shock resignation of Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri.

Bechara al-Rahi is expected to meet Hariri, who stepped down during a televised address on Nov 4 from Riyadh, where he is rumoured to be under de facto house arrest, despite his insistence that he was "free".

He is also set to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a trip that symbolises a rare inter-religious exchange in the ultra-conservative kingdom, which is home to the holiest sights in Islam.

"Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi's... visit stresses the kingdom's approach for peaceful coexistence, closeness and openness for all sections of Arabic people," Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan said on Twitter.

Upon his arrival, the patriarch met with members of the Lebanese community.

"We will maintain a strong friendship between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon," he said.

"This is our history even if we have had stormy relations sometimes. (There) is a history of friendship with this dear kingdom."

Pictures released by Lebanon's LBCI TV, which has a crew covering the trip, showed the bishop settled in an ornate chair, his robes parting to display a large golden cross. The patriarch was also wearing a cross before he left Beirut - and there's a glimpse of gold under his robes as he's escorted away from his plane on arrival in the kingdom by a leading Saudi minister, Thamer Al-Sabhan.

Unremarkable behaviour for Christian clerics - but virtually unprecedented in Saudi Arabia, founded on an austere form of Sunni Islam and ruled under it for decades.

The constitution is based on the Quran and the Sunna, the guidance of the prophet. Most forms of religious expression by other sects and religions are outlawed. Visitors have had non-Islamic religious articles confiscated.

The photos hint at the rapid change under way in the kingdom under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. On top of his promise to revolutionise the oil-dependent Saudi economy, and reboot of a traditionally cautious foreign policy, the 32-year-old also says he'll change the religious basis of Saudi society - stamping out extremism and ushering in a "moderate" version of Islam.

So far there's been no indication that the reform program will include greater religious freedom.

Hariri's resignation, which has thrown Lebanon into crisis, came against the backdrop of mounting tensions between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran, which back opposing sides in power struggles in hotspots such as Syria and Yemen.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said France was "worried by the situation in Lebanon" and wanted to see the government there "stabilise as quickly as possible".

He is set to visit the Saudi capital on Thursday.

France joined Germany and the European Union on Monday in calling for an end to external interference in Lebanon - buffeted for decades by conflicts between bigger players in the region such as Iran and Syria.