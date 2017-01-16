Istanbul nightclub attack involved an intelligence organisation: Deputy PM

A Turkish special force police officer standing guard at Ortakoy district near the Reina night club, in Istanbul on Jan 2, 2017.
A Turkish special force police officer standing guard at Ortakoy district near the Reina night club, in Istanbul on Jan 2, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

ANKARA (REUTERS) - The mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve was carried out professionally with the involvement of an intelligence organisation, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday (Jan 16).

"It appears the Reina attack is not just a terrorist organisation's act, but there was also an intelligence organisation involved. It was an extremely planned and organised act," Kurtulmus said during an interview with broadcaster A Haber.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group has claimed responsibility for the attack in which 39 people were killed, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

