Israel's state-owned defence contractor Rafael says India cancels order for anti-tank missiles

Published
1 hour ago

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israeli state-owned defence contractor Rafael said on Wednesday (Dec 3) that India's Ministry of Defence has cancelled a deal to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

The deal had been worth about US$500 million and illustrated strengthening ties between Israel and India.

"Rafael regrets the decision and remains committed to cooperating with the Indian Ministry of Defence and to its strategy of continuing to work in India, an important market, as it has for more than two decades, to provide India with the most advanced and innovative systems," the company said.

This story is developing.

