Israeli minister expected to quit over Sabbath row on railway maintenance work

JERUSALEM (AFP) - An ultra-Orthodox minister in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government was expected to quit on Sunday (Nov 26) in a dispute over work on the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest.

The issue is over essential railway maintenance work, which is far less disruptive to commuters on the Sabbath, when no trains run. Such work was carried out on Saturday, media said.

Sabbath begins at sundown on Friday and ends at sundown on Saturday.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he intended to resign from the Cabinet on Sunday if any work was carried out on the Sabbath, his spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

But Mr Litzman's United Torah Judaism party was expected to stay in the ruling alliance, preserving Mr Netanyahu's slim parliamentary majority.

The Prime Minister was reportedly trying to persuade Mr Litzman not to resign by offering backing for various measures the Health Minister and his supporters favour.

Ultra-Orthodox parties, which demand strict adherence to Jewish law, have often played a kingmaker role in Israel's politics.

They control 13 seats in Mr Netanyahu's coalition, which has 66 out of 120 seats in Parliament.