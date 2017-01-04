Israel soldier found guilty of shooting immobilised Palestinian assailant

TEL AVIV - An Israeli military court convicted a soldier of manslaughter for killing a wounded and immobilised Palestinian assailant, after a months-long trial that generated an anguished national debate over ethics in the military.

Sergeant Elor Azaria "needlessly" shot Abed al-Fatah al-Sharif because he believed he should die after attacking Israeli soldiers, according to a three-judge military panel meeting in army headquarters in Tel Aviv. The judges rejected the idea that Azaria thought the man was wearing an explosive belt or might grab the knife he had just used to stab soldiers, which was still lying nearby.

The case was an explosive one, pitting those who saw Azaria's actions as proof of growing extremism in Israeli society, against those who said he acted in self-defence or was right to kill someone who had just attacked Israelis. For Palestinians, the shooting symbolised what they say is the military's excessive use of force against them.

Military chief of staff Lieutenant-Colonel Gadi Eisenkot condemned the soldier's actions as a violation of open-fire regulations, as did then-Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially supported defence brass but later backed off amid an outpouring of popular support for Azaria, calling his father to offer sympathy.

Some prominent politicians supported Azaria, including Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who said he should be pardoned if convicted, and current Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman, who said the army should stand behind him even if he made a mistake.

The question of how Israel grapples with its military conduct in its nearly 50-year occupation of the West Bank has become especially important after UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemned settlement building in territories, such as Hebron, that Israel won in the 1967 Middle East war.

Ms Tzipi Livni, an opposition Knesset member, plans to hold a discussion on whether the resolution could open the door for Israeli soldiers to be prosecuted in the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

For many Israelis, Azaria was a hero who stood up to a terrorist at a time when the country faced a wave of stabbing attacks. One poll, known as the Peace Index, showed 65 per cent of the Jewish public justified his act and believed he shot out of fear the assailant still posed a danger.

As the lengthy verdict was delivered and the judges' position became increasingly clear, Azaria's supporters demonstrated outside military headquarters, snarling traffic. One held a sign reading "The people of Israel don't abandon a soldier on the battlefield" and some chanted that the chief of staff could meet the same fate as assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years, though the last time a soldier was convicted of that crime, he was sentenced to eight years, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. Azaria can appeal the judges' decision.