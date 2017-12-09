Israel shoots down rocket fired from Gaza: Army

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces on Dec 8, 2017, near the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City.
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces on Dec 8, 2017, near the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City.PHOTO: AFP
Published
26 min ago

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a rocket fired on Friday (Dec 8) at the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said in a statement.

"No injuries were reported," it added.

It was the second such incident since US President Donald Trump's statement on Wednesday recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

His declaration sent shock waves through the region and Gaza's Islamist Hamas rulers called for a new intifada, or Palestinian uprising.

On Thursday, Israel responded with air strikes and tank fire into Gaza after what a military statement described as "a projectile" was fired into southern Israel.

Palestinian security officials in the enclave said the sites hit were two Hamas posts.

The Israeli military said the targets were "two terror posts", without identifying them, but said it held Hamas responsible for all attacks originating from the territory under its control.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

