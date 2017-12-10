Israel demolishes tunnel stretching from Gaza into its territory

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel's military said it has demolished a tunnel stretching from Gaza into its territory in an operation that comes at a time of increased tension over US President Donald Trump's recent Jerusalem declaration.

Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said intelligence showed the tunnel belonged to Islamist movement Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip. Sunday's (Dec 10) operation was the second such operation in recent weeks, with the last tunnel destroyed belonging to Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Such tunnels have been used in the past to carry out attacks. The tunnel destroyed on Sunday had been discovered several weeks ago, Conricus said.