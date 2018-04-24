Israel abandons plan to forcibly deport illegal African migrants

Detained African migrants sitting inside the Holot detention centre, located in Israel's southern Negev desert on Feb 4, 2018.
JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - The Israeli government said on Tuesday (April 24) it was abandoning a plan to forcibly deport African migrants who had entered the country illegally.

The government, which had been working on a plan to deport thousands of mostly Eritrean and Sudanese men to a third country against their will, said in a written response to the Supreme Court that it was no longer pursuing that option.

Israel's immigration authority will continue to find options to deport migrants voluntarily, but their forced removal "is no longer on the agenda", the government said.

