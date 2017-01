CAIRO (REUTERS) - Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack that killed five Turkish soldiers and wounded nine near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab on Friday (Jan 20), it said in a video posted on Amaq, its news agency.

The Turkish army and Syrian rebels launched an operation in August to drive the militants away from the border region and have besieged the ISIS-controlled town of Al-Bab for weeks.