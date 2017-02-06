ISIS 'besieged' in last bastion in Syria's Aleppo province: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Published
4 min ago

BEIRUT (AFP) - The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group was "completely besieged" in Al-Bab after forces loyal to Syria's regime cut off a road into the militant group's last major stronghold in Aleppo province, a war monitor said Monday (Feb 6).

"Al-Bab is now completely besieged by the regime from the south, and the Turkish forces and rebels from the east, north and west," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It came after "the regime's forces and allied militia seized the only and last main road used by the militants between Al-Bab and Raqa," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, referring to the militants' de facto capital in Syria.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping