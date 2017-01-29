Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitary calls for ban on US nationals

BAGHDAD (REUTERS) - Iraq's Popular Mobilisation on Sunday (Jan 29) called on the Iraqi government to ban US nationals from entering Iraq and to expel those who are already in the country, in a reaction to the new US travel curbs on Iraqis.

Popular Mobilization is mainly a coalition of Shi'ite paramilitary groups armed and trained by Iran to fight the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group. It became an Iraqi government-approved body last year.

The call to ban US nationals came in a statement published by its spokesman, Ahmed al-Assadi.