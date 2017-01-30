Iraq's Foreign Minister to express dismay to US envoy over Trump travel ban

BAGHDAD (REUTERS) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari plans to meet the United States ambassador on Monday (Jan 30) or Tuesday to express dismay at President Donald Trump's decision to bar Iraqis from entering the US, a government official said.

Trump's order has stirred angry reactions in Iraq, where more than 5,000 US troops are deployed to help Iraqi and regional Kurdish forces in the war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Iraq has said it will lobby against the restrictions, arguing the two countries need to preserve their alliance against ISIS.

Some members of parliament said Iraq should retaliate with similar measures against the US.

Trump's order suspends travel to the US from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. It also puts a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the country, and imposes an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria.