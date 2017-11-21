Iranian president declares end to ISIS

BEIRUT (REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared the end of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) on Tuesday (Nov 21) in an address broadcast live on state TV.

A senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Major General Qassem Soleimani, also declared the end of ISIS in a message sent to the country's supreme leader which was published on Sepah News, the news site of the Guards.

ISIS, which had its origins in Al-Qaeda in Iraq, took advantage of the unrest in the Middle East and overran about half of Iraq and Syria, as well as an outpost in Lebanon, during its height in 2014.

The group has since been largely defeated by separate, parallel assaults sponsored by the US and Russia.

On the ground, however, Iran-backed militias, including Hizbollah, played a key role in defeating the militants in all three countries, reported Newsweek.

In Iran, the marginalised Sunnis have grown increasingly receptive to the ISIS' appeal. Situated along Iran’s porous borders, the communities, which make up about 10 per cent of Iran’s population of 80 million, may make fertile ground for a terrorist group working to replenish its ranks.

“Iran is fighting the Islamic State on multiple fronts, and Iraq and Syria is certainly one of them,” said Dina Esfandiary, a MacArthur fellow at the Center for Science and Security Studies at King’s College in London.

“But the fight against the Islamic State inside Iran has become even more important,” he told The Washington Post in an article published in August.

Iran’s Sunni populations hail mainly from two ethnic minorities, including the Kurds who live along the Iraqi border in the west, and the Baluch community in the southeast near Pakistan. In both places, poverty, repression and black-market economies have allowed Sunni radicalism to creep in and take root.