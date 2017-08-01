Iran says new US sanctions breach nuclear deal : Report

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran has complained to the UN Security Council about sanctions the United States imposed on Iran in July, saying they breached Teheran's nuclear deal with major powers, the speaker of parliament was quoted on Tuesday (Aug 1) as saying.

The nuclear deal (also referred to as JCPOA), signed in 2015 by Iran and the six powers including the United States, led to the lifting of most sanctions against Teheran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

"Iran's JCPOA supervisory body assessed the new US sanctions (on Teheran) and decided that they contradict parts of the nuclear deal," Ali Larijani was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying.

"Iran has complained to the UN Security Council for the breach of the JCPOA by America," he added.