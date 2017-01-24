Iran, Russia, Turkey say will jointly enforce Syria ceasefire

Fighters from a Kurdish-Arab alliance, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, watch as a mortar fired by ISIS militants lands close to them on Nov 16, 2016.
Fighters from a Kurdish-Arab alliance, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, watch as a mortar fired by ISIS militants lands close to them on Nov 16, 2016. PHOTO: AFP
Published
51 min ago

ASTANA (Reuters) - Iran, Russia and Turkey will establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire in Syria, prevent any provocations and determine exactly how the ceasefire will work, the three nations said in a joint statement.

Concluding the Syria talks in Astana, Teheran, Moscow and Ankara also said they supported the willingness of the armed opposition groups to participate in the next round of negotiations to be held in Geneva on Feb 8 and the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2254.

It was not immediately clear whether Syrian opposition or the Damascus government backed the communique.

