Iran Revolution Guards chief says disarming Hizbollah non-negotatiable

ANKARA (REUTERS) - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards will play an active role in establishing a lasting "ceasefire"in crisis-hit Syria, its chief commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said, adding that disarming Lebanon's Hizbollah was non-negotiable, state TV reported on Thursday (Nov 23).

Major General Jafari also rejected any talks over Iran's ballistic missile programme, as demanded by France and other Western powers, saying French president Emmanuel Macron's demands to discuss the country's "defensive missile work was because he was young and inexperienced".