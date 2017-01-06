Iran quake kills 4 Afghans

TEHERAN (AFP) - An earthquake in southern Iran killed four Afghans early on Friday (Jan 6), a local official said.

The quake, which measured 5.3 magnitude according to the US Geological Survey, struck in Fars province at 0233 GMT (10.33am Singapore).

The victims died in the village of Seif Abad, Khonj county chief executive Mokhtar Abbasi told state television.

Iran lies on a major fault line and sees frequent earthquakes. A 2003 quake killed at least 31,000 people and destroyed the historic city of Bam.