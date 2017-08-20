Iranian Parliament approves Rouhani's key picks for new Cabinet

Newly re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (centre) about to deliver a speech in Parliament during a session to discuss his proposed Cabinet, in Teheran, Iran, on Aug 15, 2017.
Newly re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (centre) about to deliver a speech in Parliament during a session to discuss his proposed Cabinet, in Teheran, Iran, on Aug 15, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Iranian Parliament  on Sunday (Aug 20) voted to keep in the posts the ministers in charge of the oil and foreign portfolios, who are two of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's key members of Cabinet.

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has been credited with the boost in Iran's crude output since many global sanctions were lifted last year and with a multi-billion-dollar deal with France's Total to develop South Pars, the world's largest gas field.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was Iran's lead negotiator in the landmark 2015 agreement in which Western powers agreed to rescind sanctions on the Islamic Republic,  in exchange for curbs on its disputed nuclear programme.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice