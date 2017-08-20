Iranian Parliament approves Rouhani's key picks for new Cabinet

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Iranian Parliament on Sunday (Aug 20) voted to keep in the posts the ministers in charge of the oil and foreign portfolios, who are two of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's key members of Cabinet.

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has been credited with the boost in Iran's crude output since many global sanctions were lifted last year and with a multi-billion-dollar deal with France's Total to develop South Pars, the world's largest gas field.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was Iran's lead negotiator in the landmark 2015 agreement in which Western powers agreed to rescind sanctions on the Islamic Republic, in exchange for curbs on its disputed nuclear programme.