Iran has 'expected and unexpected' reactions if US leaves nuclear deal: Rouhani

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday (April 21) Iran's atomic agency was ready with "expected and unexpected" reactions if the United States pulls out of a multinational nuclear deal.

"Our Atomic Energy Organization is fully prepared ... for actions that they expect and actions they do not expect," Mr Rouhani said without elaborating in a speech carried by state television, referring to a possible decision by US President Donald Trump to leave the accord next month.