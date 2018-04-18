International investigators enter Douma

International investigators yesterday entered the Syrian town of Douma to visit the site of a suspected gas attack that provoked a United States-led missile strike over the weekend.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Russia and Syria had blocked its inspectors' access to the site. The US also suggested that Russia or Syria may have tampered with evidence on the ground, but Moscow has denied the charge.

