Indonesian and Palestinian ministers discuss Trump move

Indonesian and Palestinian foreign ministers have met to discuss proposals for today's emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in response to United States President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem.

Mr Trump's controversial announcement last Wednesday that Washington would recognise Jerusalem, which is claimed by Palestinians as the capital for their future independent state, as Israel's capital has been met with angry protests around the world, including in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo strongly condemned Mr Trump's decision, and urged the US to reconsider it.

Speaking after a meet with her Palestinian counterpart, Mr Riyad Al-Maliki, in the Jordanian capital Amman late on Monday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters: "In principle, the elements (of proposals) that Palestine and Indonesia will bring to the OIC meeting in Istanbul are very much the same. Therefore, we will ask our senior respective officials to work together to prepare draft texts as the proposed outcome of the Istanbul meeting."

The meeting lasted more than two hours. The video of Ms Retno's statement after the meeting was issued by the foreign ministry in Jakarta yesterday morning.

Ms Retno is in Amman as part of a three-nation tour that includes Turkey and Belgium in a bid to garner political support for Palestine. She said she would travel to Brussels to meet European Union foreign ministers after the OIC meeting.

Leading Islamic, Protestant, Catholic, Buddhist and Confucian figures in Indonesia issued a joint statement on Monday, condemning what they described as a provocative move by Mr Trump.

"Palestine appreciates Indonesia's diplomacy to help their struggle," she said.

World leaders have criticised the move by Mr Trump as going against international law, warning that it could set back the Israel-Palestinian peace process and embolden extremists and hardliners.

