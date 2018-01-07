Idea of single state gains traction among some Israelis, Palestinians

JERUSALEM • The Israeli right, emboldened by US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, is not the only faction arguing for a single state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has also begun to ask whether that might not be such a bad idea, though it has a radically different view of what that state would look like.

As momentum ebbs for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, both sides are taking another look at the one-state idea. But that solution has long been problematic for both sides.

For the Israelis, absorbing three million West Bank Palestinians means either giving up on democracy or accepting the end of the Jewish state. The Palestinians, unwilling to live under apartheid-like conditions or military occupation, have seen two states as their best hope.

Now, for the first time since it declared its support for a Palestinian state side by side with Israel in 1988, the PLO is seriously debating whether to embrace fallback options, including the pursuit of a single state.

"It's dominating the discussion," said Dr Mustafa Barghouti, a physician who sits on the PLO's central council, which is to take up possible changes to the national movement's strategy later this month.

Palestinian supporters envision one state with equal rights for Palestinians and Jews. Palestinians would have proportionate political power and, given demographic trends, would before long be a majority, spelling the end of the Zionist project.

That outcome is unacceptable to the Israeli right wing, which is pressing to annex the land on the occupied West Bank where Jewish settlers have built communities while consigning Palestinians to the areas where they live now.

Israeli proponents of these ideas acknowledge that the Palestinian areas would be considerably less than a state, at least to start. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has even called it a "state-minus".

Eventually, they say, the Palestinians could achieve statehood in a confederation with Jordan or Egypt, as part of Israel, or perhaps even independently - but not soon.

Both sides have long officially supported the idea of a two-state solution to the conflict while accusing each other of harbouring designs on the whole territory. But Mr Trump's Jerusalem declaration last month changed the calculus.

The Trump administration has not endorsed a one-state solution, and it is working on its own peace plan, insisting that any final agreement, including over borders, be negotiated by the two sides.

But the US President's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in defiance of a decades-old American policy and international consensus and with no mention of a Palestinian claim on the city, was seen as putting his thumb on the Israeli side of the scale.

Mr Saeb Erekat, a veteran Palestinian negotiator, said Mr Trump's declaration was the death knell for the two-state solution and that Palestinians should now shift their focus to "one state with equal rights". His position has since gained traction among the Palestinian leadership.

Under that idea, the Palestinian movement would shift to a struggle for equal civil rights, including the freedoms of movement, assembly and speech, and the right to vote in national elections. "Which could mean a Palestinian could be the prime minister," Dr Barghouti said.

Several efforts to promote the one-state strategy are under way.

A group called the Popular Movement for One Democratic State, led by former Fatah leader Radi Jarai, is planning a campaign to explain the idea to West Bank residents.

"They think it means Palestinians will take the Israeli ID and live under an apartheid regime," said Mr Jarai. "But our idea is to have one democratic state, with no privilege for the Jews or for any other ethnic or religious group."

NYTIMES