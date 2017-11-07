Hotel prison for some who were arrested?

The main gate of the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh is seen closed on Sunday. At least some of those detained in a high-profile, anti-corruption sweep by the Saudi Arabian government were being held at the opulent hotel in the diplomatic quarter of the Saudi capital, according to sources in contact with the government and guests whose plans had been disrupted. Guards turned away a Reuters reporter on Sunday morning, saying that the hotel was closed for security reasons, although private cars and ambulances were seen entering through a rear entrance.