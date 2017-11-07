Hotel prison for some who were arrested?

The main gate of the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh is seen closed on Sunday. At least some of those detained in a high-profile, anti-corruption sweep by the Saudi Arabian government were being held at the opulent hotel in the diplomatic quarter of the
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
45 min ago

The main gate of the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh is seen closed on Sunday. At least some of those detained in a high-profile, anti-corruption sweep by the Saudi Arabian government were being held at the opulent hotel in the diplomatic quarter of the Saudi capital, according to sources in contact with the government and guests whose plans had been disrupted. Guards turned away a Reuters reporter on Sunday morning, saying that the hotel was closed for security reasons, although private cars and ambulances were seen entering through a rear entrance.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 07, 2017, with the headline 'Hotel prison for some who were arrested?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing