Here's mud in your eye

Vacations are meant for rejuvenation, and many in Israel are taking advantage of the week-long holiday to soak in the mineral-rich Dead Sea.

During the Jewish holiday of Passover which began on March 30, many Israelis have been commemorating the Jewish exodus from Egypt in biblical times by travelling around the country and taking a mud bath in the Dead Sea (left).

According to online news magazine Israel21c, the Dead Sea's rich minerals and mud baths provide a unique skin salve, leading to its reputation as a healing vacation spot and the source of ingredients in cosmetics sold internationally. Dead Sea mud contains 21 minerals, of which 12 are found nowhere else on the planet, reported the website.

But nothing beats the sea itself for novelty.

Sitting approximately more than 400m below sea level, the surface and shores of the Dead Sea is Earth's lowest elevation on land.

The salt lake earned its name from its high levels of salinity, which prevents aquatic organisms from living in it. The extremely high concentration of salt is also the secret behind the ability to float on its surface effortlessly.