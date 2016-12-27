Fresh advance in east Mosul to begin within days: US commander

MOSUL, IRAQ (REUTERS) - United States (US) troops stationed east of Mosul are about to get closer to the action.

That's because Iraqi forces are preparing for a new advance against Islamic State fighters inside the besieged city.

And the US troops are serving as their advisers.

"Right now we're staging really for the next phase of the attack as we start the penetration into the interior of east Mosul," said Lieutenant-Colonel Stuart James, commander of a combat arms battalion assisting the Iraqi army.

Elite Iraqi soldiers have retaken a quarter of Mosul, but their advance has been slow and punishing.

Officials cite ISIS counter-attacks and concerns for civilian casualties as the main reasons.

Using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State, Lt-Col James says the pace of the upcoming phase could vary greatly.

"If we achieve great success on the first day and we gain momentum, then it may go very quickly. If Daesh fights very hard the first day and we run into a roadblock and we have to go back and go OK that was not the correct point of penetration, it may take longer, so it's so subjective," said Lt-Col James. Daesh is another name for ISIS.

Iraqi officials had said Mosul would be won by the end of the year, a deadline now certain to be missed.