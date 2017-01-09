Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies of heart attack - state media

Iran's former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives for a press conference in Teheran in 2015.
Iran's former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives for a press conference in Teheran in 2015.PHOTO: AFP
Published
39 min ago

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died in hospital in Teheran where he was taken after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, state media reported.

State run Press TV said Rafsanjani, 82, died from a heart attack despite efforts by doctors to save him.

Rafsanjani was an influential figure in Iran, and headed the Expediency Council, a body which is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council.

Tasnim news agency also quoted his relative and aide Hossein Marashi as saying that Hasehmi had died at the hospital in Teheran.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Travel Agency goes the extra mile to protect personal data
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping