Food supplies arrive from Turkey, Iran and Budapest

DOHA • In the shock of the first days of the crisis, there was panic- buying and a very real fear of food shortages, but supermarket shelves in the arid emirate are now well-stocked with produce from Turkey and Iran.

Exports from Turkey to the Gulf state have tripled to US$32.5 million (S$44.4 million) since the sanctions, Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci said, according to Reuters.

Iran sends about 1,100 tonnes of fruit and vegetables each day by sea, Iran's Fars news agency reports.

Last week, in the first of 60 flights that will bring more than 4,000 cows to the country, 165 cows were flown from Budapest. The cattle will be brought in from the US, Australia and Germany and kept in air-conditioned hangars in the desert.

Residents of the emirate have learnt to adapt to living with the embargo. Prices for staples have increased, but most people have shrugged off the extra expenses.

Related Story Netizens, Al Jazeera respond to boycott