Fire breaks out at high-rise tower in Dubai days after blaze strikes another skyscraper: Reports

DUBAI - A fire broke out at a high-rise tower in the Gulf city of Dubai on Sunday (Aug 6) just days after another skyscraper in the city was struck by a blaze that forced the evacuation of hundreds of occupants, the AP news agency reported.

The fire broke out at the Tiger Tower in the Dubai Marina district on Sunday, with eyewitnesses saying smoke could be seen coming from the top floors of the tower.

Those inside the tower have been evacuated, AP reported.

A video taken by the Khaleej Times newspaper showed fire trucks and ambulances deployed at the scene and residents leaving the tower.

In a later update on Twitter, the Khaleej Times reported that a "minor fire" had started from a balcony and was "quickly put out thanks to the response of emergency units". It also posted a video of residents re-entering the building.

The fire comes after another skyscraper, the Torch Tower, one of the world's tallest residential buildings in Dubai, was also struck by a blaze on Friday.

Hundreds were evacuated from the 337 metre-tall, 79-storey structure after the sides of the tower were engulfed by flames. The tower had also caught fire in February 2015.

No injuries were reported in Friday's incident and the cause of the blaze was not known.

Dubai, one of seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, has been hit by a series of fires in recent years. The Khaleej Times reported that the recent fires were due to rising temperatures.